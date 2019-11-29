Sorel’s Black Friday Sale takes a rare 25% off popular styles + free shipping

Sorel hardly ever has sales and during its Black Friday Event you can sale 25% off its most popular styles. Prices are marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s Joan of Arctic Boots are a fashionable style that is timeless. These boots have a chic faux fur trim and they’re available in several color options. They’re also waterproof and will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 250 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from Sorel below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide with even more Black Friday sales.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!