Amazon offers up to 35% off accessories from Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

- Nov. 30th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

Today only, during its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off accessories from Dickies, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, and more. A standout from this sale is the Dickies Leather Belt with Stitch Designs for $11 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $18, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This belt is available in several color options and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s made of 100%  genuine leather and a durable brass notch. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 2,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout is the Columbia RFID Leather Wallet that’s priced at $15.36. To compare, this wallet was originally priced at $24. If you’re looking for a holiday gift this would be an excellent choice and it also comes in several color options. Over 50% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

Dickies Leather Belt features:

  • Dickies Casual Belt is crafted from 100% Genuine Leather. It is the best in class leather belt you need to elevate your outfit. It also features a single-prong buckle in metallic finish.
  • Handcrafted leather belt, tone-on-tone stitching, and silver tone thick harness buckle are the three elements that make the difference between a boy’s and a men’s belt.
  • This belt has proved its robustness and durability through long day of work and by being able to resist to industrial condition.

