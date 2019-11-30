Amazon has 35% off Fairywill whitening strips + electric toothbrushes from $14

- Nov. 30th 2019 10:05 am ET

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Countdown, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Fairywill teeth white strips and electric toothbrushes. Our top pick from the sale is Fairywill’s Clean as Dentist Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush for $18.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This electric toothbrush features a battery that lasts 30 days after a 4-hour charge. The toothbrush sports five different modes, ensuring you can find one that’s suitable for your teeth and gums. When turned on, this toothbrush cranks out 40,000 micro-brushes per minute. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks from $14.

Fairywill Clean as Dentist Toothbrush features:

  • POWERFUL DENTIST LIKE CLEANING – with 40,000 micro-brushes per minute. Enjoy clean and healthy teeth in 7 days and improve gum and oral health in 14 days. Get a thorough cleaning with reduced noise, an overall upgrade over other regular electric toothbrushes.
  • ONE 4-HOUR CHARGE LAST 30 DAYS – compatible with any power source with an auto shut off after a full charge and a low battery reminding. The 2 minutes smart timer with interval pausing every 30 seconds encourages a dentist-recommended clean.

