Cuisinart’s Maker Coffee Center is a 12-cup + single-serve brewer for $100

- Nov. 30th 2019 11:59 am ET

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Maker Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $99.99 shipped. This is down from its $140 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up the ability to brew either a 12-cup pot of coffee or single-serve one-off, this maker does it all. It’s great for when family comes over and everyone wants a shot of caffeine, except that one person who needs decaf. Plus, the single-serve side lets you choose between 6, 8, and 10-ounce brews. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Now, if it’s just a single-serve brewer that you’re after, the Keurig K-Classic has you covered. It’s $51 shipped and offers multiple brew sizes like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind, there is no 12-cup option here…So you’ll be making coffees one-by-one.

For those mornings where you just have to have an entire pot, the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker will be your best friend. It does make 12-cups at a time, which is great for fueling the entire family at one shot. Plus, if you buy Mr. Coffee’s brewer along with the K-Classic, your total coffee investment is just $76, which comes out under today’s lead deal in total, while providing a similar all-around experience.

Cuisinart Maker Coffee Center features:

  • 12-cup glass carafe with stainless steel handle. Material: Metal
  • Brew Strength Control – select BOLD for stronger coffee flavor. BPA free
  • Gold-tone coffee filter lets only pure coffee flavor flow through
  • Single-Serve serving sizes: 6, 8, 10 oz; Charcoal water filter
  • Includes Cuisinart’s Home Barista Reusable Filter Cup which lets you use your own coffee, K-Cup pod compatible as well

