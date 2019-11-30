Rocketbook Fusion is a reusable smart notebook for $25, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Rocketbook Smart Notebooks from $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is Rocketbook Fusion, which is down to $24.99 right now from its near-$40 going rate. Offering up reusable pages when you use Pilot FriXion pens, Rocketbook also ties into an app on iOS or Android to easily digitize your notes. I started using a Rocketbook recently and love how easy it is to make my written notes into PDFs that are simple to share with friends. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the other Rocketbook bundles on sale here.
Nomad Base Station
With a bit of your savings, be sure to pick up some spare Pilot FriXion pens. This 2-pack is under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. Or, if you’d prefer a more colorful setup, there’s a 7-pack of multicolored pens for under $14 there as well.
Rocketbook recently launched a brand-new product that lets you turn any whiteboard into a digital writing surface, so be sure to give Beacons a look if that sounds like something that could be useful to you.
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook features:
- 42 reusable pages with 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas
- No more wasting paper – this notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth (microfiber cloth included)
- Blast your notes, sketches, dates, goals, and plans to popular cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, Email and more
- Includes task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idea list, dot-grid, and lined pages
- Works with any Pilot FriXion pen, marker or highlighter (pen included)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!