Rocketbook Fusion is a reusable smart notebook for $25, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Rocketbook Smart Notebooks from $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is Rocketbook Fusion, which is down to $24.99 right now from its near-$40 going rate. Offering up reusable pages when you use Pilot FriXion pens, Rocketbook also ties into an app on iOS or Android to easily digitize your notes. I started using a Rocketbook recently and love how easy it is to make my written notes into PDFs that are simple to share with friends. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the other Rocketbook bundles on sale here.

Nomad Base Station

With a bit of your savings, be sure to pick up some spare Pilot FriXion pens. This 2-pack is under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. Or, if you’d prefer a more colorful setup, there’s a 7-pack of multicolored pens for under $14 there as well.

Rocketbook recently launched a brand-new product that lets you turn any whiteboard into a digital writing surface, so be sure to give Beacons a look if that sounds like something that could be useful to you.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook features:

42 reusable pages with 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas

No more wasting paper – this notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth (microfiber cloth included)

Blast your notes, sketches, dates, goals, and plans to popular cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, Email and more

Includes task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idea list, dot-grid, and lined pages

Works with any Pilot FriXion pen, marker or highlighter (pen included)

