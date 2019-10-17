While Rocketbook is a fantastic idea for portable notebooks, as it allows you to reuse pages and convert them to digital documents, it’s not always easy to keep everything on a tiny place. That’s where Rocketbook Beacons come in, as they offer users a way to digitize an entire whiteboard worth of notes with a single picture. How does this work? Well, we’ve spent the past few days with Rocketbook Beacons to find out.

Rocketbook Beacons should be in every office

While whiteboards are in every office, every coworker might not be there. It’s increasingly popular to work remotely for many, while others prefer the feel and workflow of an office. Rocketbook Beacons is built to bring collaboration off the whiteboard and into the 21st century.

These restickable, reusable items convert any dry erase surface into a “smartboard” by allowing you to scan them with the free Rocketbook app. You can capture, organize and broadcast important notes and diagrams from any whiteboard or wall surface in real-time, sharing them to your favorite cloud surfaces.

“Remote teams are increasingly common, yet with all the communication options available, not being in the same room when there’s a brainstorm, lesson, or active presentation can make collaboration difficult,” said Jake Epstien, Co-Founder of Rocketbook. “We created Beacons with this in mind and, like Everlast, set out to bring something really commonplace into the digital future. The live Snapcast feature is especially unique and exciting, and since some of our best ideas come from our users, we’re looking forward to seeing how they put Beacons into action.”

Rocketbook Beacons can send your meeting notes directly to Slack, Dropbox, and more

Through the seven shortcut symbols, the Rocketbook app can send your whiteboard-written meeting notes directly to Slack, Dropbox, or even Evernote. You can even save time and name the file before sending by writing the title like this: ## Meeting Notes 10-17-2019 ##.

The Snapcast mode in the Rocketbook app brings this even further, enabling collaboration in real-time. To do this, you’ll open Snapcast mode and share the unique URL from the app. A private, real-time page is then updated each time you scan the whiteboard, or you can just prop your phone up and set it to auto-scan every 5 seconds for a more automated experience.

Rocketbook Beacons pricing and availability

Rocketbook Beacons are available today at Rocketbook’s website and Amazon for $15, which is a steal.

9to5Toys’ take

With all of the features provided here, plus an entirely free app, there’s no reason why Rocketbook Beacons shouldn’t be in every office. It works great, the app is easy-to-use, and the features are just fantastic. Plus, at just $15, it’s an easy buy.

