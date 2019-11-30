Today only, Amazon cuts Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum to $150 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Countdown, Amazon is offering the renewed Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $400, but these days in brand new condition it sells for $250-$300. This deal is priced at the best Amazon has offered. Dyson’s handy stick vacuum sports 20-minutes of continuous suction on a single charge. Having used a similar Dyson for months, I can’t speak highly enough of its cordless functionality. Messes that would’ve sat for a bit now get cleaned up near instantly because this vacuum is already charged up and ready to go thanks to the inclusion of a wall-mountable charging dock. Amazon backs this vacuum with its standard 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, allowing customers to request a replacement or full refund during that timeframe if unhappy. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $150. By going this route, you’ll be able to kick your feet up and offload a chore to a robot. This specific model offers a 110-minute runtime and features both Alexa and Assistant compatibility. You can also control it from the ECOVACS app.

From tools to mattresses and so much more, a lot has went on sale throughout the week of Black Friday. If you missed out, be sure to check out what we posted during Black Friday and bookmark our Cyber Monday guide so that you’re better prepared this time around.

Dyson V6 Motorhead features:

75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free

Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning

The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt

Crevice tool fits into tight gaps and narrow spaces

