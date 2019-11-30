Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System on sale for $249.99 shipped and installed. However, those who are a part of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system will be able to get it for $139.99 shipped and installed. Regularly up to $450, this is a match of the lowest non-Total Tech price we’ve seen, while it has gone for $100 for Best Buy’s members once before. I recently picked up this kit and had it installed on my wife’s car and it’s been fantastic. Being able to remotely start her car before heading out to make sure it’s warm before getting in is great for colder weather, and it’ll be perfect for cooling off in the summer, too. You’ll get two remotes, both with a maximum range of 3,000-feet, letting you start, lock, or unlock your car from nearly ⅔ of a mile away. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more remote start deals from $90.

For those who prefer Viper, Best Buy is offering the DS4+ Remote Start System on sale for $199.99 shipped and installed. Similarly, Best Buy Total Tech Support members can snag it for $89.99 shipped and installed. Normally up to $280, this beats our last low mention of $250 and $100 for Total Tech Support members, making it the best deal we’ve tracked. I have Viper’s DS4+ system on my sports car and love it. From being able to add-on a security system to picking up the SmartStart module to give me LTE and GPS tracking in case things go wrong, this all-in-one system can do it all. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve not heard of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system, it’s a yearly subscription service that allows you to receive discounted services, warranties, and more. Read up on this service (that I highly recommend) in our announcement coverage.

For those who plan to get Viper’s remote start system, and are a Total Tech Support member, we’d highly recommend grabbing this 2-way remote for $73 shipped on Amazon. It’ll give you full lock/unlock control, as well as the ability to pop your trunk. Plus, it has a range of up to 1 mile, making sure your car can start from any distance.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

