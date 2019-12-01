Amazon’s offering up to 40% off jeans and men’s cozy apparel for winter

- Dec. 1st 2019 11:13 am ET

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off jeans from top brands and up to 35% off on men’s apparel from CN-Smashing. One of the most notable deals is the True Religion Men’s Ricky Straight Leg Jean for $99 shipped. Regularly priced at $179 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. These jeans are available in several color options and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. They also feature a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the David Archy Soft Cotton Thermal Long Johns Set for $21.44. To compare, this set was originally priced at $30. Thermal sets are great for layering during cool weather and this option features a fleece interior that provides enhanced warmth. It’s also moisture-wicking and rated 4.8/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

