Up to 50% off exclusive Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting bundles for a limited time

For those that have Nanoleaf on their wishlist, this sale was worth the wait.

Exclusive bundles: 15% off to 30% off

Gifter Pack BOGOs (9 Panel Starter Kits): Buy one, get the second 50% off

Nanoleaf lets users create an ambience and custom scene to match their mood via its contemporary modular Light Panels. The triangular Light Panels also let users pair the music that they are enjoying to their custom lighting display. Just activate Rhythm Mode and have your custom light panels dance to the track. A built-in audio sensor turns sound into pulsating color.

Nanoleaf also has a square version of its signature technology. The Nanoleaf Canvas allows for alternative geometric patterns on lighting set ups, and also doubles as a control hub. Using Touch Actions you can trigger actions on other HomeKit devices on your network. Control all your third party HomeKit devices conveniently from your desk with a single, double, or extended touch of a Nanoleaf Canvas panel.

You can also play touch-enabled arcade-style games on the Nanoleaf Canvas, such as Simon Says or Canvas Crush.

Nanoleaf has also found a way to amplify the visual experience on your screen. Using Nanoleaf’s desktop app, users with a color changing Nanoleaf lighting product can sync their monitors to the lighting set up via Screen Mirror. This allows Canvas to expand the depth of their content or gaming, updating in realtime to match what’s on their monitor.

Great deals on Gifting Packs: Buy one 9 panel starter kit, get the second for 50% off

Nanoleaf has also discounted two ‘gifter packs’ that are available during Black Friday/Cyber Monday as well.

You can shop all the best Black Friday deals direct from Nanoleaf here.

The Black Friday sale ends December 2nd at 11:59pm. Nanoleaf ships from the USA, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Australia, or Hong Kong (depending on where you live).

