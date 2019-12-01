Bring the movies home with this hot oil popcorn machine at $34 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the West Bend Hot Oil Theater Style Popcorn Machine for $33.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $60 going rate and is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you love watching movies at home, this is an absolute must. You’ll be able to enjoy popcorn like when you visit the big screen but at a far lower cost. My wife and I make homemade popcorn quite often and it’s a very fun experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, with your savings, be sure to pick up a 5-pound package of Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popcorn Kernels. It's just $9 Prime shipped and there's enough popcorn here to last you a long time, considering a single batch only uses a cup or two of kernels.

West Ben Hot Oil Popcorn machine features:

Attractive and space-saving, the 4 Qt. Theater Popcorn Machine is perfect for creating a theater experience at home

4 oz. kettle pops 5-6 servings of popcorn in minutes

Utilizes Stir Crazy stir rod technology to ensure a larger yield of popped popcorn versus kettles without

Uniquely-designed, non-stick popping kettle tilts to dump popcorn and is removable for fast, easy cleaning. Kettle cover is removable and magnets in the ceiling of the popper hold it out of the way while dumping popcorn

