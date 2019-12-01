Logitech’s Harmony 950 universal remote hits all-time low of $130 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Harmony 950 Touch IR Remote Control for $129.99 shipped. Note: Orders are currently delayed for a few days, but purchase now to lock in this historically low price. Normally up to $250, our last mention was $150 and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up a unique touchscreen-based UI, you’ll also have physical buttons to click when changing a channel or navigating Disney+. It can unify up to 15 devices in your home theater, negating the need to fumble with remotes to change the channel or turn down the volume. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Now, instead of getting the ultra-high-end Harmony 950, might we suggest opting for the Amazon Renewed Harmony Smart Controller at under $55 shipped? It comes with a 90-day guarantee from Amazon, so if something doesn’t work quite right, they’ll replace it or refund you with no hassle. The Harmony Smart Controller ditches the 2.4-inch screen and instead ops for a smartphone-based touch experience.

However, for those who are on a tighter budget, be sure to check out our roundup of the best universal remotes. Deals start at $10 with options in just about every category.

Logitech Harmony 950 features:

Control multiple devices with this Logitech universal remote. It’s compatible with over 270,000 home entertainment devices, and it lets you power them on and off, adjust volume and switch channels with the illuminated 2.4-inch touch screen. Keep this Logitech universal remote ready for action with the included rechargeable battery and charging station.

