Save nearly $100 on NETGEAR’s X4S 802.11ac 2600Mbps Wi-Fi router, now $131

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router for $130.99 shipped. This is down from its $230 list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With 2600Mbps network speeds this router is built to go with enough bandwidth for the entire family. It offers coverage for up to 2,500 square feet, which is plenty for most homes. Plus, with four Ethernet ports, it’s perfect for connecting wired and wireless devices alike. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re just wanting a budget-friendly upgrade to your home’s network, there are lower-cost alternatives out there. The TP-Link 802.11ac Smart Wi-Fi Router offers 1750Mbps networking speeds. Coming in at $58, it’s more than 50% under today’s lead deal, netting you quite a bit in savings.

However, regardless of which router you go with, be sure to pick up this 5-pack of 5-foot Cat6 Ethernet cables at Amazon. It’ll make hooking up wired devices so much easier when it comes to building your home network.

NETGEAR Nighthawk X4S Wi-Fi Router features:

AST WiFi PERFORMANCE: Get up to 2500 square feet wireless coverage with AC2600 speed (Dual band up to 800 + 1733 Mbps).

RECOMMENDED FOR UP TO 45 DEVICES: Reliably stream videos, play games, surf the internet, and connect smart home devices.

WIRED ETHERNET PORTS: Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and other nearby wired devices with 4 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

LOADED WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Designed with a 1.7GHz dual core processor, 4 amplified antennas, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, Dynamic QoS, Amazon Alexa Voice Controls, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!