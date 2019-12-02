AeroGarden Harvest Elite gardens from $84 for Cyber Monday (Reg. $130+), more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 50% off AeroGarden Elite indoor gardens. You can score the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 in Platinum for $84.95 shipped. Regularly $130 at Walmart and elsewhere, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. This model features a stainless steel build, can grow up to 6 plants at a time (up to 12-inches tall) and requires no soil to do so. This year-round, indoor garden system includes 6-pod kits as well so you can start your crop off with some fresh herbs: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. Rated 4+ stars. More AeroGarden Cyber Monday offers below.

You’ll also find the Harvest Elite model on sale for $89.95 shipped as part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Regularly as much as $140 or more, this is also one of the best prices we have tracked on this model and is the lowest we can find. It is essentially the same in terms of yield but features a slightly different form-factor that might suit your particular countertop needs better. Rated 4+ stars.

For a more affordable indoor garden solution, check out the Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 at $65.95 shipped. Regularly $100, it is also receiving a holiday price drop today and will provide a similar experience to today’s lead deal, just with a smaller overall yield.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

Includes Gourmet herb seed kit (6-Pod) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural plant nutrients (enough for a full season of growth).

Plant to plate -stainless steel finish. Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12″ Tall in this indoor garden. Grows in water – no soil, no mess.

Easy to use – digital display control panel includes vacation mode to keep your Hydroponics growing system thriving when you’re out of town and advanced garden settings for optimized growth.

