Score New Balance and Crocs up to 50% off, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off New Balance shoes and Crocs for the entire family. Boost your next workout with the men’s New Balance Ventr V1 Running Shoes from $26.97 shipped. Regularly priced at $110, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shoes are great for running and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. It also features lightweight material, so they won’t weigh you down. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Crocs Men’s and Women’s Baya Clog that’s currently marked down to $15 and regularly is priced at $35. These clogs are waterproof, contoured for comfort, and are breathable. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews.

Even more deals include:

