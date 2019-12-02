Lock-in exclusive up to $160 discounts on Autel EVO and Swellpro Spry+ Drones

Wellbots is continuing its streak of recent exclusive offers for 9to5Toys readers with a Cyber Monday discount on the Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter at $929 shipped when code 9TO5AUTEL has been applied at checkout. Currently you’ll pay $999 at Amazon, with today’s offer coming within $30 of the best price we’ve tracked this year. Wellbots sweetens the pot even further though by only collecting sales tax at the time of purchase for New York shoppers. Drone cinematographers will certainly appreciate the EVO Quadcopter’s 4K60 video recording capabilities, but other notable features here include a 4.4-mile range, and GPS as well as GLONASS positioning. Plus, once you’re done flying, it can also fold into a more compact package for convenient transportation. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 110 pilots and you can check out our hands-on coverage of the drone for a closer look. More below.

We’re also seeing the Swellpro Spry+ Waterproof Drone on sale today at Wellbots as part of its exclusive offer. Applying code 9TO5PRO at checkout, you’ll be able to bring home the drone for $827 shipped, down from the usual $989 price tag. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen this year and one of the best to date. This model features a more compact design than the featured deal, but the same waterproof capabilities.

Autel Robotics EVO Quadcopter features:

Capture 4K Video and 12MP Photos

3-Axis Motorized Gimbal Stabilization

Transmitter Range up to 4.4 Miles

microSD Card Memory up to 128GB

iOS and Android Apps

GPS and GLONASS Positioning

Intelligent Flight Modes

Forward/Downward/Backward Sensors

Foldable Quadcopter Design

