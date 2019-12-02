[Update: New deals added] Cyber Monday HD/4K TV deals offer 50-inch 4K models at $150, more from $89
Best Buy is offering the TCL 75-inch 4K HDR10 Smart UHDTV for
$699.99 $599.99 shipped. That’s down from its $900 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up a large 75-inch display, you’ll gain HDR10 capabilities here, which will help bring movies to life. You’ll find Roku built-in here, allowing you to easily stream Disney+ and Apple TV+ on top of the normal Netflix, Hulu, and the like. It also offers three HDMI inputs here, along with Ethernet and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for even more Cyber Monday TV sales from $120.
Cyber Monday TV sales 40-inches or less
- Insignia 32-inch 720p Fire TV Edition: $110 (Reg. $170) | Best Buy
- VIZIO 24-inch Smart 720p: $120 (Reg. $140) | Amazon
- Sceptre 32-inch 720p with DVD Player:
$100$95 (Reg. $200) | Walmart
- Samsung 32-inch Dolby Vision 720p Smart: $140 (Reg. $200) | Walmart
- onn 32-inch 720p: $89 (Reg. $130) | Walmart
- onn 24-inch 720p:
$88 (Reg. $98) | Walmart
- Hisense 40-inch 1080p Smart:
$120 (Reg. $200)| Best Buy
Cyber Monday TV sales 41-50-inch
- LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart: $267 (Reg. $380) | Walmart
- onn 50-inch 4K: $248 (Reg. $300) | Walmart
- Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR Smart: $278 (Reg. $430) | Walmart
- RCA 43-inch 4K Smart:
$160 (Reg. $450)| Walmart
- Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Smart:
$150 (Reg. $400)| Best Buy
Cyber Monday TV sales 51-60-inch
- TCL 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $400 (Reg. $500) | Best Buy, Costco
- RCA 55-inch 4K HDR Smart: $280 (Reg. $800) | Walmart
- onn 55-inch 4K: $288 (Reg. $350) | Walmart
- LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$350 (Reg. $400)| Amazon
- TCL 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$270 (Reg. $400)| Rakuten
- w/ code BF20
- Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$240 (Reg. $380)| Best Buy
- VIZIO 58-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$299 (Reg. $400)| Sam’s Club
- LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$300 (Reg. $400)| Best Buy, Walmart
- Insignia 58-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$200 (Reg. $480)| Best Buy
- RCA 60-inch 4K Smart:
$300 (Reg. $800)| Walmart
Cyber Monday TV sales 60-inches and up
- RCA 65-inch 4K: $360 (Reg. up to $900) | Walmart
- RCA 70-inch 4K: $500 (Reg. $800) | Walmart
- Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart: $1,500 (Reg. $2,000) | Sam’s Club
- Sony 85-inch 4K HDR Smart: $2,000 (Reg. $2,800) | Best Buy
- TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart: $379 (Reg. $420+) | Sam’s Club
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $999 (Reg. $2,200) | Costco
- AirPlay 2, HomeKit
- Our review
- onn 65-inch 4K: $448 (Reg. $500) | Walmart
- Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart: $478 (Reg. $800) | Walmart
- Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K HDR Smart: $618 (Reg. $760) | Amazon
- LG 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision OLED Smart: $1,599 (Reg. $1,800) | Newegg
- Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart: $1,500 (Reg. $2,000) | Best Buy
- TCL 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart: $1,200 (Reg. $1,300) | Best Buy
- TCL 75-inch 4K HDR Roku TV (75S425): $600 (Reg. $900) | Best Buy
- VIZIO 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$398 (Reg. $600) | Walmart
- AirPlay 2, HomeKit
- LG 65-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$480 (Reg. $600)| Dell
- Bonus $50 Dell gift card
- LG 82-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$1,597 (Reg. $3,000)| Dell
- Bonus $200 Dell gift card
- LG 86-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$1,997 (Reg. $3,200)| Dell
- Bonus $200 Dell gift card
- Hisense 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$300 (Reg. $500)| Best Buy
- TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$400 (Reg. $630)| Walmart
- TCL 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$580 (Reg. $700)| Rakuten
- w/ code XP110
- LG 65-inch 4K OLED HDR Smart:
$1,949 (Reg. $3,000+)| Rakuten
- w/ code GL300E
- Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart:
$1,098 (Reg. $2,000)| Dell
- Bonus $250 Dell gift card
- VIZIO 70-inch Dolby Vision Smart:
$640 (Reg. $700)| Dell
- Bonus $200 Dell gift card
- TCL 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$700 (Reg. $800)| Amazon
- Sony 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$998 (Reg. $1,100)| Walmart
- Sony 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart:
$1,598 (Reg. $1,800+) | Walmart
You’ll need a new home theater sound system to go with your brand-new display. For that, we can’t recommend Sonos high enough. They offer fantastic audio quality with features to match, including Alexa/Assistant built-in, AirPlay 2, and more. Sonos Beam is currently available for $299, which is $100 off its regular rate.
Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV features:
Enjoy limitless content by accessing free or paid streaming services using this Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV. The high-definition display with HDR gives the visual detail and picture clarity a boost for a more immersive experience, while Dolby Audio offers a richer audio mix with enhanced loudness. This Westinghouse 50-inch Ultra HD Smart Roku TV features a USB port and three HDMI ports for added connectivity.
