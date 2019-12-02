Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, AncestryDNA via Amazon is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test Kit for $49 shipped. Regularly $119, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is matching the direct holiday price and is $10 under the Black Friday offer on the basic AncestryDNA Ethnicity test. This kit tracks your origins from over 1,000 regions, finds living relatives you didn’t know you had, and more. However, this version also includes a “traits” report which allows you to “explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for the rest of the best Cyber Monday DNA test kit deals.

While today’s lead is one of the lowest prices we have tracked all year and for Black Friday on comparable products, there are several more options to consider below. The Cyber Monday DNA Test Kit deals include several options from 23andMe as well those that will also provide you with in-depth health reports and more. You’ll find a few doggie options for determining your favorite furry friend’s true origins and breed as well.

Cyber Monday DNA Test Kit Deals:

The Cyber Monday DNA test kit deals are among the largest collections of price drops we have ever tracked and at the lowest prices of the year. But that goes for just about every product category out there right now. You’ll find all of the best offers available right now in our continually updated Cyber Monday deals hub.

AncestryDNA Ethnicity + Traits Test Kit:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-use kit. Simply send in your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included.

AncestryDNA is the #1 selling consumer DNA test.* From your origins in over 1000 regions, to the most connections, to living relatives—no other DNA test delivers such a unique, interactive experience. *Substantiated by AncestryDNA, January 2019 report.

