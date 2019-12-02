Cyber Monday’s best electric bike and e-scooter deals

Cyber Monday is in full swing and that means big savings on electric bicycles and scooters. These deals are the best of the best that we could find, find all of our top picks below.

Segway electric scooters

The Segway ES2 electric scooter has long been a staple of the e-scooter industry. The scooter can hit 15 mph and travels up to 15.5 miles per charge. It’s regularly priced at $549 but is marked down to just $385 on Amazon.

If you want to go faster and farther, the upgraded Segway ES4 is also on sale. It can travel at 19 mph for up to 28 miles on a single charge. The Segway ES4 electric scooter is marked down from $759 to just $649.

And if you want the best range from a Segway scooter, you’ll want to check out the Segway Ninebot MAX. It offers an incredible 40 miles of range. It normally costs $799 but is discounted to just $649.

And if you really want to go nuts, Segway has a new electric dirt bike that is on pre-order, but be prepared to tack on a few thousand more dollars for that one.

FluidFreeRide electric scooters

Miami-based Fluidfreeride has some great electric scooters on sale this Cyber Monday.

The company’s famous 1,000 Watt WideWheel electric scooter offers all-wheel drive and speeds up to 25 mph. It’s normally priced at $1,099 but is on sale for just $899.

The company also has an awesome deal on its crazy 40 mph Mantis electric scooter. If you buy one Mantis electric scooter, you get a free CityRider electric scooter (18 mph). It’s a perfect way to get a free scooter for your friend or significant other.

Lectric XP electric bicycle

This is perhaps one of the best Cyber Monday e-bike deals out there. The Lectric XP is a high power 28 mph electric bicycle with fat tires and a folding frame. It’s normally priced at $1,099 but is on sale for just $879. The owner of Lectric Ebikes told us that the Lectric XP will never see this price again, so this is literally your last chance to get this awesome e-bike for such a steal. And considering I’ve personally reviewed this e-bike (not once but twice), I can vouch for how awesome it is.

Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes is one of the best known electric bicycle suppliers in the US. They have a huge range of electric bikes including fat tire e-bikes to folding e-bikes to cargo e-bikes and even city commuter e-bikes.

Their e-bikes are generally priced at $1,499 but are discounted to just $1,299 for Cyber Monday. And you can get an additional $50 discount by forking over your email address here.

Juiced Bikes

California-based Juiced Bikes also has some great deals on fast and powerful e-bikes that can reach speeds up to 28 mph.

My favorite model from Juiced might be their range of Scrambler e-bikes (regularly priced at $2,199 but discounted to $1,399) but they also make some great urban commuter e-bikes (regularly priced at $1,899 but discounted to $1,699). And you can get an additional $100 off all of Juiced’s bikes by using the coupon code Merry100.

We’ll keep updating with more deals as we find them, so don’t forget to check back!

