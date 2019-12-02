Get crafty with this massive 100+ piece Dremel Rotary Tool Kit: $93 (Save $50)

Today only, Amazon is offering the Dremel Rotary Tool with 3 Attachments and 100 Accessories for $93 shipped. That’s about $50 off the typical rate this kit fetches and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. The rotary tool itself is capable of cranking out between 5,000 and 35,000 rotations per minute, calling it to perform a wide variety of tasks ranging from cutting and grinding, to sanding, sharpening, polishing, and more. This specific kit includes 100 extra accessories and three Dremel attachments. This means you’ll be able to crank out loads of projects and without needing to order additional accessories for quite some time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the initial expense is your primary concern, consider opting for this Dremel Rotary Tool with 2 attachments and 28 accessories at $64. The specs of this tool versus the featured one above are identical, so the only thing you’re really giving up is the versatility offered by all of the additional attachments and accessories.

As Cyber Monday is coming to a close, swing by our roundup of the 10 best deals that are still live to ensure you don’t miss them before it’s too late.

Dremel Rotary Tool Kit features:

Bundle includes 100 Dremel accessories and 3 Dremel attachments, perfect for gift giving

Rotary tool is variable speed from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM; easy-to-understand speed dial features

Compatible with all Dremel accessories and attachments

Flex Shaft comfort grip hand piece allows fingertip control to cut, grind, sand, sharpen, polish and more

Integrated shaft lock button on the Flex Shaft hand piece allows for easy accessory change

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!