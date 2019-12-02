Never have a dull knife again with this 3-stage sharpener for $80 (Reg. $130+)

Dec. 2nd 2019

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener $79.99 Prime shipped. This is down from its $131 going rate at Amazon, beats the lowest price we’ve tracked there by over 20% and is the best available. Offering up three separate stages of sharpening, this is perfect for any at-home chef. You’ll never have a dull knife again when you use this sharpener on all of your kitchen utensils. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash in the kitchen by opting for the PriorityChef Knife Sharpener. It’s only $16 Prime shipped at Amazon, and it’ll still make sure your blades are super sharp. There’s a bit more manual labor here, however, as it’s not electric. And, it’s only two stages, not three, meaning it won’t be quite as precise. but, at $16 instead of $80, those are just some trade-offs you’ll have to make.

Now, if you’re looking for a lower-cost solution for smaller blades, like pocket knives, we have the solution for you. I’ve used the Lansky BladeMedic for over a year now and have been super happy with it. It’s small, portable, and is easy to use. Plus, there’s a method here to sharpen serrated blades, which isn’t the simplest thing to do with other tools.

Ideal for converting traditional 20-degree factory edges of household knives into high performance Trizor XV 15-degree edges. The 15 Trizor XV combines the strength and durability of the Trizor edge with the flawless, ultra-sharp 15-degree XV technology. Time Required to sharpen is approximately 1 minute for first time sharpening and resharpening is approximately 10 seconds

