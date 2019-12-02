GAP’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your order

GAP’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off everything sitewide with promo code GAPCYBER at checkout. Plus, it’s offering an extra 10% off with code GOBIG at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50. The men’s Soft Wear Skinny Jeans are on sale for $36, which is down from its original rate of $80. These jeans feature a dark wash and stretch material that promotes comfort. It also has a perfect hem to roll, that will give this style a fashionable look. They will look great with dress shirts, sweaters, outerwear, and more. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below.

Our top picks for women include:

For women, the Flannel Pajama Pants are another standout. These pajama pants are very festive and its flannel material will promote warmth. Best of all, this style is on sale for $15, which is $20 off the original rate.

