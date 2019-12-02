Hyper Cyber Monday offers 30% off sitewide on USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs & more

- Dec. 2nd 2019 5:14 pm ET

Sponsored Post
0

Our friends at HYPER have officially kicked off their Cyber Monday sale. Get 30% off sitewide with free US shipping on the company’s best-selling USB-C hubswireless chargersbattery packscables and more. There are also doorbuster deals that offer even deeper discounts up to 80% off, including:

Head below for a look at a few of our picks from the sale:

HyperDrive Wireless Charger 8-in-1 USB-C Hub ($100 off) – $49.99

One of the biggest discounts featured in the sale, you can get the HyperDrive Wireless Charger 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $100 off making it just $49. This includes a built-in 5/7.5/10W Qi Charger along with 8 ports including Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, Micro SD, SD, USB-A, and USB-C PD. See all wireless charger deals here.

HyperDrive PRO 8-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air ($50 off) – Now $69.99

This MacBook USB-C hub with added Mini DisplayPort turns 2 USB-C into 8 ports on your MacBook Pro or Air. It includes HDMI, Micro SD, Mini DisplayPort, SD, Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, USB-C PD. See all MacBook Pro/Air USB-C hubs deals here.

HyperDrive ULTIMATE 11-in-1 USB-C Hub ($40 off) – Now $79.99

If you’re looking for the ultimate in connectivity, this 11 port USC-C Hub from Hyper offers just about everything you can imagine turning your single USB-C port into 11 different ports. Included on this hub is a 3.5mm Audio Jack, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, Micro SD, Mini DisplayPort, SD, USB-A, USB-C PD, and VGA. See all USB-C hubs deals here.

HyperJuice World’s First 100W GaN USB-C Charger (Kickstarter $40 off) – $59

Available for $59 off retail as a preorder special on Kickstarter for a limited time, Hyper’s upcoming HyperJuice 100W charger will be the world’s first and smallest 100W GaN USB-C Charger on the market. The credit card size 100W charger can quick charge up to 4 devices including any of your laptops, tablets, smartphones, and any USB mobile device at the same time.

Shop the rest of Hyper’s Cyber Monday deals on USB-C hubswireless chargersbattery packscables and 80% off doorbuster deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

About the Author