Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 60% off outerwear, leggings, more

- Dec. 2nd 2019 11:56 am ET

Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Sale takes a rare up to 60% off popular styles of pants, outerwear, accessories, and more. Price are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Fleece is a no-brainer for fall workouts. Originally priced at $118, however during the sale you can find it for $69. This pullover features a fleece interior for warmth and its sweat-wicking material helps keep you comfortable. It also features hidden media and coin pockets for added storage. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Train Times Pants are another standout are on sale for $69 and originally were priced at $98. These pants are flattering and its large waistband was designed to stay in place throughout your workouts. Plus, they offer an array of color options.

Our top picks for women include:

