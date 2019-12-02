Ride in style with 25% off Boosted Boards, prices from $749 shipped

- Dec. 2nd 2019 1:10 am ET

Boosted Boards’ official Cyber Monday sale is live and is offering 25% off the entire site. You’ll find just about every Boosted vehicle on sale here, with prices starting at $749 shipped. Whether you need to get around campus next semester or just want to ditch your car for work commuting, Boosted is a great option. One of our favorites from the sale is the Boosted Mini X. This $749 electric skateboard is perfect for smaller situations. In our review, we said that it was a “short electric skateboard [that is] long on power.” Shop the entire Boosted sale here.

Looking for other electric vehicle deals like Boosted? Check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals with many of the sales still being live right now.

Boosted Mini X features:

  • 20 mph Top Speed
  • Deep Dish Composite Deck
  • Extended Range (14 Miles)
  • 1 Year Warranty
  • 30 Day Guarantee

