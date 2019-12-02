Amazon slashes over 35% off Sauder’s stylish North Avenue Desk, now $51

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Desk for $50.81 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $14. This desk sports a 3.5- by 1.5-foot surface area with two shelfs on the right-hand side. This stylish desk is held up with a black metal frame and is finished on all surfaces in Charter Oak. If you’re in need of a new desk, now is a great time to strike. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Keep your new desk and other office furniture sparkly when picking up Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. Not only are these great on wood, they also work wonders on marble, stainless steel, and many other surfaces. Inside the package you’ll find 24 pre-moistened wipes, leaving you with enough to do a quick cleaning once a week for nearly six months.

Take advantage of Twelve South’s Cyber Monday sale and sophisticate your new desk with something like a MacBook stand from $30.

Sauder North Avenue Desk features:

Spacious work area

Two lower shelves for storage

Finished on all sides for versatile placement

Durable, Black metal frame

Characters Oak Finish

