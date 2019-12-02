Sperry takes up to 50% off over 250 styles + free shipping during its Cyber Monday Sale

Sperry is currently offering up to 50% off over 250 styles during its Cyber Monday Sale. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you will find discounts on winter boots, boat shoes, slippers, and much more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Avenue Wool Duck Boots are on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $110. These boots are waterproof, which is great for fall and winter outings. Plus, they’re lightweight and have a wool lining to promote warmth. You can choose from three color options and they have a rubber outsole for added traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below or you can shop the entire sale here.

