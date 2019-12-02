Amazon has your next Timbuk2 MacBook bag for as little as $36 (Up to 50% off)

- Dec. 2nd 2019 10:42 am ET

from $36
0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off many Timbuk2 bags. Our top pick is Timbuk2’s the Authority Backpack for $64.50 shipped. That’s $64 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you scored the deal we posted on Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro or have a different 17-inch notebook, this Timbuk2 backpack is spacious enough for it. It looks great too, but that’s standard with most Timbuk2 gear. This bag shakes up the traditional layout by making the laptop compartment accessible from the rear. Going this route leaves owners with a more spacious front compartment for all of their other belongings. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 bags on sale.

More Timbuk2 bags on sale:

Timbuk2 isn’t the only brand with Cyber Monday bag deals. Amazon has slashed Swiss Gear’s Bungee Backpack to $35, effectively netting you 30% off.

Timbuk2 the Authority Backpack features:

  • A supremely organized monster of a work pack
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for your other stuff
  • Grab handle for easy lifting. Padded compartment fits up to a 17 inch MacBook
  • Side neoprene pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $36

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Cyber Monday 2019 iPad Accessories Timbuk2 Backpack

About the Author