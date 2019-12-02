Amazon slashes 60% off two pairs of Westcott 8-inch Titanium Scissors, just $4

Amazon is offering 2-count of Westcott 8-inch Titanium Bonded Scissors for $4.05 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in all of 2019. Whether you’re cutting gift wrap or simply shipping something back to Amazon, these scissors are bound to make your life easier. They make light work of cutting through paper, cardboard, fabric, and all sorts of other materials. The tough blades feature a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put todays savings to work with a roll of Scotch’s Heavy Duty Packaging Tape. Priced at a mere $3, it won’t break the bank and is bound to come in handy with Christmas just around the corner. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 300 Amazon shoppers.

If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll love many of the other Home Goods deals we’ve found, especially as we head into Cyber Monday. Give them a look to catch anything you may otherwise miss.

Westcott 8-inch Titanium Bonded Scissors features:

  • Titanium bonded blades are 3X harder than stainless steel; blades stay sharper longer
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Contoured soft grip handles
  • Ideal for paper, cardboard, light line, fabric and other materials. Product dimensions: 10.9 x 0.8 x 4.4 inches
  • Manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty

