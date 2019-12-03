Beard kits and gift ideas for men up to 42% off to give them a polished look

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 42% off on Rapid Beard Gifts for Men. The Beard Brush and Comb Kit is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $8.47 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $14, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This kit comes with a 100% boar bristle beard brush and natural wooden comb. It’s said that the boar bristles help to shape the beard and distribute oil well. This would be a wonderful gift idea for the holidays and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 900 reviews from Amazon customers. Find even more deals from this sale below.

Another great option is the Beard Grooming and Trimming Kit that offers five pieces for styling your facial hair. It’s currently on sale for $17.48 and regularly is priced at $25. Inside this set you will receive a beard oil, beard balm, brush, comb and scissors. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Beard Brush and Comb Set features:

HEAD HAIR, BEARDS & MUSTACHES – will all benefit from this natural wooden comb and 100% boar bristle beard brush set. Works great on any type of hair including long, short, thick, thin, soft, firm, coarse and tangled beard hair.

100% BOAR BRISTLE BEARD BRUSH – natural boar bristles help distribute oil, improve hard hair texture, styling, shaping, smoothing and conditioning. Great used with beard oils, balms, waxes & conditioners. Ideal for firm beard and stache grooming, softening and styling.

HANDMADE, ANTI STATIC & SNAG FREE – each comb is crafted with the tender care that will leave your hair feeling smooth at any given time. Thick fine tooth finish that can get through any viking hard hair or beard, assuring no snagging or hair pulling like other cheaply made plastic combs. Great as a moustache comb, and helps maintain dandruff free facial hair.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!