Blue’s Snowball is one of the best USB mics out there at just $37 (Reg. $65)

BuyDig is now offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone in Textured White for $36.99 shipped after you apply code SNOW at checkout. Regularly $65, like it is currently fetching at Amazon right now, this is $2 below our previous mention on this model and is the best we can find. Not to be confused with the basic iCE Snowball model (currently $42), this one features a two-capsule design with cardioid and omni pick-up patterns. That, along with the included desktop tripod, makes this little condenser mic a versatile and budget-friendly option that has everything you need to start recording. It is Mac and PC compatible with 44.1kHz/16 bit audio to digital converters. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Today’s deal plants the Blue Snowball firmly in the category of the best and most affordable Mac USB mic out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to come close to the quality at under $37. However, for the most basic of recording or conference call needs, the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone at under $19 Prime shipped will do the trick. While it won’t provide you with as many options as today’s lead deal, nor will it include the desktop tripod vibe, it will certainly sound better than your internal option.

Blue’s USB mics topped our list for the best podcast gear on the market. Be sure to swing by that post for more ideas and then over to our microphone isolation feature for ways to make your recordings sound even better.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone:

If you’re looking for a microphone that works with your computer, and has superb recording quality, then you should take a look at the Blue Microphone Snowball USB Microphone. The Snowball is the world’s first professional USB microphone. This USB mic isn’t only easy to use, but the sound quality is similar to that of a professional recording studio all on your desktop.

