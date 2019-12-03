Whether you’re a banker or streamer, we have your next office chair from $91

Amazon is offering the Office Star Wood Bankers Desk Chair for $91.22 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a fashionable chair to add to your office, this wooden offering is worth a look. Both height and tilt can be adjusted, making it simple to tweak for optimal comfort. A padded vinyl seat aims to keep you relaxed. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $140.99 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon price we have tracked in 2019. This racing-style gaming chair provides ‘ergonomic comfort’ with an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and more. Owners will be able to recline up to 130-degrees, making it easy to take a load off and relax. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

No matter which option you chose, you have plenty left in savings to score a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes at $4. Despite Pledge being renowned for polishing wood, these wipes are made to bring out the best in loads of other surfaces like granite, leather, marble, stainless steel, and more. Picking these up will allow you to routinely clean your desk with ease.

Wood Bankers Desk Chair features:

Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment

Locking Tilt Control with Adjustable Tilt Tension

Wood Arms

Wood Covered Steel Base with Dual Wheel Carpet Casters

Black Finish

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!