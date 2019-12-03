Pick up a new MacBook over Black Friday? These USB-C hubs are crucial from $18

VAVA-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $43.72 shipped when the code RC5BI9GA is used at checkout. This is down from its $60 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI, SD, and more, you’ll be able to bring back most of the missing ports to your new MacBook Pro. It’s compact and requires no external power, making it a great on-the-go accessory. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need Ethernet and the like, we have a hub that can save you some cash. HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $17.99 Prime shipped when you use the code YG6X8QDU at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $40 going rate, this is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This hub ditches Ethernet in favor of a slimmer form factor, allowing you to save quite a bit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

To change over just a single USB-C port to normal USB, nonda’s adapter is perfect. At $8 Prime shipped, it costs far less than the two above deals. Just know that it only converts a single device from USB-C to USB, instead of the multiple options today’s lead deals provide.

VAVA 9-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Comprehensive computer add-on: the 9-in-1 USB-C hub features an Ethernet port, a charging port, a HDMI port, An SD card reader, a TF card reader, and USB 3. 0 Ports

A new video experience: with the 4K video adapter you can mirror or extend your screen, and stream in 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, a monitor, or projector

Never loose your internet connection: With the included Ethernet port a stable, reliable web access of up to 1 Gaps is granted

Fast PD recharging: Fuel your MacBook Pro or other Type-C port Devices with a power delivery while connecting multiple peripherals for a worry-free data transfer

