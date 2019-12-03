Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 has an HDR AMOLED display at $300 (Reg. $400+)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch 32GB for $299.99 shipped. This is down from its $550 list price, $400+ going rate these days, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up 32GB of built-in storage, Samsung gives you the ability to expand it via a microSD card should that not be quite enough. The HDR-ready Super AMOLED display is perfect for enjoying Disney+ while on-the-go this winter, too. The display paired with quad-speakers offers an awesome cinematic experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds.

Now, with your savings, you should absolutely take advantage of the microSD slot. While this tablet supports up to 256GB of additional storage, we’d recommend grabbing this 128GB model for $17 Prime shipped.

Another essential is this tempered glass screen protector. It’s designed specifically for the Tab S3, and offers scratch and crack protection, making sure your investment is always safe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features:

Featuring High Dynamic Range on a Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Tab S3 delivers cinematic vividness, detail, and deep contrast to a screen that fits in your hands

Our revolutionary S Pen is more precise and pressure-responsive than ever, and never needs to be charged, liberating you to create, translate, and navigate without limits

Powerful Quad speakers, tuned by AKG, calibrate with your movements as you rotate the Galaxy Tab S3, and intuitively reflect what’s playing on-screen; Sensor Type: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor,Geomagnetic Sensor,Hall Sensor,RGB Light Sensor

