Spin up your favorite record w/ Fluance’s RT80 turntable, now $150 (Reg. $200)

Fluance Audio (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable for $149.96 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best available. Offering up a retro feel, this turntable offers high fidelity audio for those who still prefer vinyl to digital music. With a piano black design, this turntable will fit perfectly in with any decor. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up some record storage. Victrola’s vintage-themed vinyl storage container is around $30 shipped at Amazon and has room for 30 records.

Not sure where to start with vinyl? Our handy guide is perfect for getting you up and going with the best equipment for any budget.

Fluance RT80 Turntable features:

Premium components allow this high fidelity belt driven turntable to produce a pure analog listening experience that recreates the performance the way the artist intended

High performance Audio Technica cartridge produces outstanding clarity. The diamond tipped stylus is designed to track your record grooves with precision & accuracy for high definition audio

Perfect playback using the balanced aluminum S-Type tonearm ensures the stylus is rested deep in your record’s groove, producing every audio detail indistinguishable from the original recording

Each turntable is beautifully crafted with thick, engineered wood, incorporating isolation feet & an aluminum platter which results in superior isolation from unwanted vibrations

Captivating signal clarity is produced with a high quality Texas Instruments preamp, ground terminal and gold plated RCA line outputs that ensures warm, true sound

