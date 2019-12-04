Instant Pot’s DUO Plus Mini 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker drops to $60 shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon outside of this year’s Prime Day event and is the best we can find. Walmart’s lowest listing is sitting at $89.50. This model combines 9 small kitchen appliances with 13 preset cooking programs including “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker” and more. It also ships with a stainless steel steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and a recipe booklet. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

This model was not included in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals making today’s offer the lowest price we have tracked for the holiday season. However, if the 3-quart capacity isn’t doing it for you, consider the Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt. 7-in-1 at $49. Not only is this matching the best price we tracked during Black Friday for the DUO60 6-quart, but it will also provide twice the capacity for $20 less than the featured deal.

Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini:

Duo Plus Mini, The ideal companion to the duo Plus 6 quart, combines 9 kitchen Appliances in 1, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, sterilizer and warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70% faster saving you time and Energy in your busy lifestyle.

Features 13 smart programs – Soup/broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, sauté, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, yogurt, keep Warm, sterilizer, egg maker, and pressure cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, dual pressure settings, 3 temperatures in sauté and slow cook, up to 24 hour delay start, automatic keep Warm up to 10 hours, and sound on/off.

