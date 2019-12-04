Score 50% off your next 2 Uber Eats orders with this promo code

There’s nothing like getting delicious food delivered right to your front door and Uber Eats is one of the best in the game. But it’s even better with a discount code in your pocket. Uber Eats is now offering 50% off your next 2 restaurant orders when applying the discount code FIFTYFIFTY at checkout. Valid inside the iOS and Android Uber Eats apps, you use the above code inside the “payment” section during checkout. As usual with these Uber Eats promotions, your mileage may vary here, but it appears as though most users are able to get the code working. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you plan on spending any money via the Uber Eats service today or over the next few days, you might as well give the promotion code above a shot. For those unfamiliar, you’ll need an active phone number to register for the Uber Eats apps, but it is free to do so.

***Note: The code above appears to also work on the browser version of Uber Eats, but some users are having issues taking that route over the mobile options.

Speaking of discounts on meals and delicious goodies, swing by our recent gift cards roundup for some free money offers at Steak ‘n Shake, Domino’s Pizza, O’Charley’s and many more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!