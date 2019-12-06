Pick up a new computer over Black Friday? Now get an upgraded monitor from $49

BuyDig is offering the LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Nano IPS Monitor for $579.99 shipped. Down from its $750 list price at B&H, this beats our Cyber Monday mention by $20 and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This monitor sports a 1440p resolution and Nano IPS technology to provide a high-quality display for photo and video editing. Plus, the curved styling here makes it super simple to see edge-to-edge. I went UltraWide about two years ago with another one of LG’s 34-inch 1440p models and haven’t looked back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other monitor deals:

With your savings here, be sure to give your desk another necessary upgrade. We’d recommend grabbing VIVO’s height-adjustable monitor mount for $30 shipped at Amazon to make it super simple to change where your display sits, be it height or position.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

Designed for content creators, video editors, programmers, and developers, the 34WK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10), a 21:9 aspect ratio, a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a typical brightness level of 400 cd/m2, a 5 ms (GtG) response time, Radeon FreeSync technology, and an anti-glare coating with a 3H hardness rating. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position.

