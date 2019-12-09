APC Gold Box has 40% off surge protection and backups: Turn any outlet into USB for $11, more

- Dec. 9th 2019 8:55 am ET

$11+
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of APC Surge protection and backup products at 40% off starting at $10.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. These have high-powered USB ports that add utility to backup and UPS functionality. Standouts include:

  • Turn any outlet into a 3 outlet + 2 USB port: $10.99, 4 Swivel outlets: $16.99
  • Keep the internet on during power outages with 550VA UPS: $50.99
  • 10 outlet and 2 USB port power strip: $19.99
  • …and more!

APC Wall Surge Protector features:

  • 540 Joule surge protection energy rating
  • 3-outlet wall mount surge protector
  • 2 USB ports provide 3.4 Amps of charging power
  • Designed to fit a 2-outlet configuration. Center screw firmly mounts unit on the wall, or can be removed by gently lifting off the red washer on the back of the unit
  • Backed by APC’s LIFETIME WARRANTY, and $50,000 connected-equipment policy

$11+

