APC Gold Box has 40% off surge protection and backups: Turn any outlet into USB for $11, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of APC Surge protection and backup products at 40% off starting at $10.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. These have high-powered USB ports that add utility to backup and UPS functionality. Standouts include:
- Turn any outlet into a 3 outlet + 2 USB port: $10.99, 4 Swivel outlets: $16.99
- Keep the internet on during power outages with 550VA UPS: $50.99
- 10 outlet and 2 USB port power strip: $19.99
- …and more!
APC Wall Surge Protector features:
- 540 Joule surge protection energy rating
- 3-outlet wall mount surge protector
- 2 USB ports provide 3.4 Amps of charging power
- Designed to fit a 2-outlet configuration. Center screw firmly mounts unit on the wall, or can be removed by gently lifting off the red washer on the back of the unit
- Backed by APC’s LIFETIME WARRANTY, and $50,000 connected-equipment policy
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!