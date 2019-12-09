Last chance: Get Hyper’s new 4-port 100W USB-C charger for 40% off

Having already raised over $2M on Kickstarter, the new HyperJuice 100W USB-C charger from our friends at Hyper is getting ready to ship next month. Today is your last chance to score the special 40% off preorder deal before the crowdfunding campaign ends later tonight:

Get the HyperJuice 4-port 100W USB-C charger for 40% off

Check out our recent hands-on video below:

Hands-on: HyperJuice 4-Port 100W USB-C Charger

As you’ll see in our hands-on above and the image at the top of this article, the new 100W HyperJuice charge is even smaller than Apple’s own 61W MacBook adapter coming in around the size of a deck of cards. That is thanks to Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that allowed Hyper to miniaturize components and offer a charger with specs around half the size of what’s currently available on the market:

HyperJuice utilizes the industry-leading Navitas GaNFast NV6117 Power IC to miniaturize components normally found in traditional chargers. The new Gallium Nitride semiconductor material allows for power devices that can operate at higher voltages and switching frequency which results in smaller and more efficient chargers.

With the new HyperJuice, you’ll be able to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously using a mix of the charge’s two USB-C ports (supporting Power Delivery 3.0), and 2 x USB-A ports (supporting Quick Charge 3.0).

Since it has 100W of power to work with, that means you can, for example, charge two MacBook pros at fast speeds or fast charge up to four devices at once including your MacBook, iPads, iPhones, or any other USB mobile device.

With the small size of the new charger making it great for travel, Hyper has opted to include international adapters in the box which is a nice bonus that you certainly won’t get with most chargers.

You can get the HyperJuice 4-port 100W USB-C charger for 40% off for today only.

