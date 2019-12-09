Levi’s updates your denim with 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Levi’s is updating your denim and offering 40% off sitewide with promo code SPARKLING at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans are a modern and stylish option for everyday wear. They’re currently marked down to $42 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and its hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. You can choose from over ten color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a must-have for cooler weather. This trendy jacket will pair nicely with dresses, leggings or jeans alike. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $77 and originally was priced at $128.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!