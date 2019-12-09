Timbuk2’s Flash Sale takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook bags, briefcases, more

Timbuk2 is currently offering 40% off select styles with promo code BIKES40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Commute easily with your 15-inch MacBook by using the Authority Laptop Backpack. Originally priced at $149, however during the sale you can find it for just $83. This backpack has reflective detailing to keep you visible in low light and it has padded shoulder straps for added comfort. It also comes in two color options and has multiple pockets for organization. Find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 below.

Another great option is the Especial Tres Cycling Backpack that’s on sale for $125, which is down from its original rate of $240. This style is waterproof, which makes it great for commuting and it can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. It also features an expandable design to fit all of your gear. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!