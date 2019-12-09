Score TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug at $28 (Reg. $40), more from $19.50

- Dec. 9th 2019 3:47 pm ET

0
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $27.99 shipped. Also available at Best BuyTypically selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches our previous mention from Black Friday for the all-time low. TP-Link’s KP400 smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant, and other platforms. Those looking to bring their smart home tech to the patio or backyard will find this to be a great option. It’s perfect for pairing with outdoor Christmas lights this time of year, so they can automatically turn on and off. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 950 customers. More below for more from under $20.

Also on sale at Amazon today, we’ve spotted the TP-Link Kasa HS107 Dual Outlet indoor Smart Plug for $19.49 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s offer matches the Amazon low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Similar to the lead deal, this model sports two individually controllable outlets and works with the same smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,370 customers.

Lastly, we’re seeing a two-pack of TP-Link’s HS110 Mini Smart Plugs for $19.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. Usually $30, today’s offer is 33% off and a match for the lowest we’ve seen. This two-pack means you’ll still be able to control two different lamps or appliances, but won’t be rescinded to the same vicinity as the aforementioned option. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

TP-Link

