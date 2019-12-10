OXO kitchen utensils starting from $5.50 for today only: Ladles, spoons, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Macy’s is now offering some notable offers on OXO kitchen utensils with deals starting from $5.50. Shipping is free in orders over $25; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. One standout is the 4-piece OXO Kitchen Tool Set which drops to $15.99 in the cart. Regularly up to $34 at Macy’s this set goes for more like $20 on Amazon and is now another 20% below that. We haven’t seen this set go for less at Amazon in over a year. It includes a spoon, slotted spoon, spaghetti server and a square turner. The nylon construction won’t scratch your pans and is heat-resistant (up to 400-degrees) while non-slip handles and a dishwasher-safe design round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More OXO kitchen gear deals below.

As we mentioned above there are a number of notable OXO kitchen utensils on sale today at Macy’s and you’ll find our top picks in the list down below. Some of which make for great alternatives to today’s lead deal if you don’t need as extensive a set:

From waffle makers and cast iron cookware to coolers, electric kettles and much more are all on sale today. You’ll find everything in our Home Goods Guide.

OXO Kitchen Tool Set:

Set includes nylon spoon, slotted spoon, spaghetti server and square turner

Safe for non-stick cookware

Heat resistant up to 400°f

Soft, non-slip handles

Dishwasher safe

