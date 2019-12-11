Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is $74 at Amazon Warehouse, more 20% off

- Dec. 11th 2019 3:46 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering 20% off its already-discounted Warehouse Deals selection of pre-owned inventory. One standout from the sale is the Rachio Smart 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller 2nd Generation from $73.78 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Originally $150, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Rachio’s 2nd generation smart sprinkler controller takes your lawn watering up a notch. It’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant, making it super simple to start watering your lawn with easy voice commands. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 30-day return policy from Amazon. Head below for more great deals at Amazon’s Warehouse or hit this landing page to view it all.

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

  • Amazon’s most- and highest-rated WiFi sprinkler controller is the Rachio Generation 2 Smart Sprinkler Controller.
  • Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself.
  • Set your own schedules or input details like plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more
  • Rachio Weather Intelligence uses comprehensive weather data to automatically adjust your irrigation schedule based on the latest local forecasts.
  • Reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy. EPA WaterSense certified – eligible for utility rebates of up to 100% off (check your local water provider).

