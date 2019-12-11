Razor’s electric dirt bike hits 14 MPH for 30 minutes from $189 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Razor MX350 Electric Dirt Rocket Motocross Bike for $189 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Note: The discount is reflected at checkout. Also available at Walmart for $10 more. Down from its $250 going rate, this is the lowest price that we’ve seen since it dropped to $179 around this time last year. Offering up to 30 minutes of ride time per charge, this electric dirt bike is the perfect Christmas gift for your kid who loves to be outdoors. It’ll reach a maximum speed of 14 MPH, and can carry up to 130 pounds. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings here, make sure that your child is safe while riding. A standard bike helmet just won’t do at the speeds they’ll be riding, so Razor offers a full-face model for around $41 shipped at Amazon.

Another great way to keep them safe is by picking up elbow and knee pads. Mongoose’s are a great option at $13.50 Prime shipped, making sure that your kid won’t get skinned knees or arms.

Razor MX350 Electric Motocross Bike features:

Scaled down, battery-powered electric moto-cross dirt bike for off-road riding

Super quiet, single speed, chain driven motor with a twist grip throttle control

Large knobby tires; hand operated rear brake and battery life is up to 30 min

