Cuisinart’s Steel Grill Set drops to $21 + more BBQ deals at Amazon from $7

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering deep price drops on Cuisinart grills and accessories. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set (CGS-5014) for $21.41. Regularly $30 or more on Amazon, it fetches $33 at Home Depot and closer to $45 at Walmart. Today’s deal is the lowest we can find and the best price we have tracked on Amazon in years. This 14-piece set is the ideal gift for the grill master on your list this year. The aluminum storage case carries a series of stainless steel tools like a chef’s spatula, grill tongs, silicone basting brush, four pairs of corn holders, a cleaning brush, and an extra brush head. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More Cuisinart grilling deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on BBQ accessories like melting domes, a burger press, sauce pots and more from $7. However, you’ll also find some mini grills, indoor cookers and a smoker starting from $85 or so. The Cuisinart CGG-306 Professional Tabletop Gas Grill, for example, is down to $113 from the usual $144 and is now at a new Amazon low.

On top of some notable Gold Box Brita filtered pitcher deals, our Home Goods Guide also has price drops on tents, air fryers and much more.

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set:

Grill set includes chef’s spatula, grill tongs, silicone basting brush, 4 pairs of corn holders, cleaning brush, and extra brush head

Also includes aluminum storage case–perfect for the on-the-go griller

Durable stainless-steel tool construction

Elongated handles; convenient handle rings for hanging

