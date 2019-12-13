Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

- Dec. 13th 2019 10:51 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off select styles and 50% off a second pair with promo code 50OFF2NDPAIR at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Oakley Silver Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $153, however during the sale you can find it for $80. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and was made for sporting activities with a durable frame. It also has a prizm lens that promote clarity and less glare. Find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ray-Ban Blaze Aviators are on sale for $139 and origianlly were priced at $198. This style can easily be dressed up or down and is available in seven color options. I also love the gold hardware that makes them look very trendy.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban

About the Author