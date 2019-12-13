Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

Sunglass Hut offers up to 50% off select styles and 50% off a second pair with promo code 50OFF2NDPAIR at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Oakley Silver Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $153, however during the sale you can find it for $80. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and was made for sporting activities with a durable frame. It also has a prizm lens that promote clarity and less glare. Find the rest of our top picks from Sunglass Hut below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ray-Ban Blaze Aviators are on sale for $139 and origianlly were priced at $198. This style can easily be dressed up or down and is available in seven color options. I also love the gold hardware that makes them look very trendy.

Our top picks for women include:

