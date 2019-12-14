Amazon cuts up to $299 off select MacBook Air and Pro models, priced from $850

Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Gold for $849.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $249 off retail and is a price we’ve only seen beaten during Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. With Touch ID, a True Tone display, fast SSD storage, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports in tow, one could easily argue that MacBook Air is Apple’s most value-conscious notebook at the moment. I’m using one now, and perhaps what I love most is its all-day 12-hour battery life. This allows me to work in any room I’d like or even head out for coffee while still accomplishing tasks without worrying about where I can plug in. Continue reading to find more MacBook deals included in today’s sale.

Amazon is offering the 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,499.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $299 off the going rate found at retailers like and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. For those of you that are looking for a MacBook with more power and storage, this MacBook Pro model is certainly worth a look. Users will garner double the storage and Thunderbolt 3 ports found in the MacBook Air above, an upgraded 2.4GHz i5 processor, and static function keys are replaced by Apple’s dynamic Touch Bar.

No matter which MacBook you chose, picking up a box of Care Touch Cleaning Wipes is a great way to keep your investment looking good as new. For $14, you’ll get 210 pre-moistened individually-wrapped wipes that make cleaning a screen about as easy as it gets.

Apple MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display with True Tone

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

