Prep for spring parties with Nostalgia’s snow cone maker at $29.50 (Reg. $40)

- Dec. 16th 2019 7:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Nostalgia Vintage Countertop Snow Cone Maker (SCM525WH) for $29.66 shipped. Down from its near-$40 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While it might be a bit cold to enjoy a snow cone right now, spring is just around the corner. This maker can hold enough ice to make 20 snow cones 8-oz. in size. Plus, the unique styling gives you the ability to keep two snow cones ready to go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

No snow cone maker is complete without blue cotton candy flavoring. This syrup is enough to cover the entire party, and it’s only $10 Prime shipped on Amazon.

However, Nostalgia’s own snow cone party kit is $12.50 Prime shipped and includes three syrups, cones, and straws. The flavors you’ll get are cotton candy, cherry, and blue raspberry.

Nostalgia Snow Cone Maker features:

  • Approximate capacity – whether party time or snack time, This unit can hold up to 20 (8 oz. ) snow cones at a time.
  • Nostalgia snow cone kits – unit works perfectly with all Nostalgia snow cone kits – try the snow cone kit (Sck800), snow cone syrups (SCS160), or the straws and cups (Scstrawcup20).
  • Stainless steel cutting blades – the precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delicious, fluffy snow-like ice.

